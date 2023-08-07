10 more Liquor Marts to close Tuesday: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries
Closures mean more than half of Liquor Mart outlets in Manitoba aren't open to the public
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is closing 10 additional Liquor Mart stores in the province as of Tuesday morning in the midst of an ongoing labour dispute which has disrupted inventory.
MBLL said Monday that outside of Winnipeg, stores in Gimil, Dauphin, Selkirk, Steinbach and Stonewall will shut as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Inside the Perimeter Highway, the Fort Richmond, Main Street at Jefferson Avenue, Sage Creek, Portage Avenue at Burnell Street and River Avenue at Osborne Street stores will close at the same time.
This brings the total number of closed stores to 34. MBLL, a Crown corporation, operates 63 Liquor Mart and Liquor Mart Express locations in the province.
"MBLL must reduce the number of Liquor Marts open for business to ensure we can effectively manage allocating limited inventory to the remaining open locations," the Crown corporation said in an emailed statement.
Manitoba Government and General Employees Union president Kyle Ross said in a statement to CBC on Saturday that the province is "punching down on workers who are standing up for themselves."
The MGEU represents 1,400 Liquor Mart workers.
He said workers, who have been on strike since July 19, are looking for a wage increase that keeps up with the rising cost of living.
MBLL is reminding customers to check its website for open locations and hours of operation.