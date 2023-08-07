10 more Liquor Marts to close Tuesday: Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is closing 10 additional Liquor Mart stores in the province as of Tuesday morning in the midst of an ongoing labour dispute which has disrupted inventory.

MBLL said Monday that outside of Winnipeg, stores in Gimil, Dauphin, Selkirk, Steinbach and Stonewall will shut as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Inside the Perimeter Highway, the Fort Richmond, Main Street at Jefferson Avenue, Sage Creek, Portage Avenue at Burnell Street and River Avenue at Osborne Street stores will close at the same time.

This brings the total number of closed stores to 34. MBLL, a Crown corporation, operates 63 Liquor Mart and Liquor Mart Express locations in the province.

"MBLL must reduce the number of Liquor Marts open for business to ensure we can effectively manage allocating limited inventory to the remaining open locations," the Crown corporation said in an emailed statement.

Liquor Mart employees picket outside the MBLL distribution centre on King Edward Street in Winnipeg on Wednesday morning. (Prabhjot Lotey/CBC)

Manitoba Government and General Employees Union president Kyle Ross said in a statement to CBC on Saturday that the province is "punching down on workers who are standing up for themselves."

The MGEU represents 1,400 Liquor Mart workers.