3 people charged in Winnipeg Liquor Mart thefts worth $29K

Two men and a teenage girl have been charged in connection with 55 Liquor Mart thefts after police pulled over a stolen car in Winnipeg.

Arrests made after police spot stolen car in St. James industrial area

Liquor Mart stores across Winnipeg have seen a surge in thefts. (Google Street View)

Police spotted the car just before 2 a.m. Monday near Notre Dame Avenue and St. James Street and a computer check indicated it had been stolen.

They followed the car to the 300 block of Blake Street, in the Weston neighbourhood, where the people inside abandoned it and ran.

A K-9 unit and the tactical support team helped track down the five people in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed three of those arrested were suspects in Liquor Mart thefts around Winnipeg.

A 21-year-old man is charged with possession of goods obtained by crime and seven thefts from Liquor Mart stores where $3,900 in merchandise was stolen.

A 19-year-old man is charged with possession of goods obtained by crime, mischief, and 10 thefts from Liquor Mart outlets where $6,400 in merchandise was taken.

A 16-year-old girl is charged with possession of goods obtained by crime, failure to comply with court orders and 38 thefts from Liquor Mart stores where $18,500 in merchandise was stolen.

Two other women, aged 19 and 21, were each charged with possession of goods obtained by crime and released on promises to appear in court.

