Rural Manitoba liquor vendor says he may run out of stock by this weekend due to strike

The owner of a private liquor vendor in eastern Manitoba says he may be out of inventory by this weekend due to the ongoing strike by Liquor & Lotteries workers.

Ray Schirle, the mayor of Beausejour, co-owns a campground resort in nearby Lac du Bonnet that includes a liquor vendor.

People are driving more than an hour from Winnipeg just to purchase alcohol at his store, he said Thursday — a sign they're getting desperate.

"We weren't open yesterday, and people were there begging us to sell them liquor," he said.

With a few exceptions, all Liquor Mart locations remained closed Thursday, after unionized employees began a provincewide strike earlier this week.

Five Winnipeg stores are being kept open by managers, along with one each in Brandon and Thompson.

The full strike is the latest escalation in a weeks-long labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, which represents about 1,400 Liquor Mart workers.

While Schirle says his store has been able to stay open during the strike, he gets his supply from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, so it's impacting his inventory.

He's been able to keep beer and coolers in stock through private suppliers, but even those are running low, Schirle said.

With so little inventory, he said he's had to turn down customers looking for alcohol for events.

"One couple came in last week because they have a wedding event in three weeks.… They never even thought about their liquor until the last minute," he said.

"They were pretty upset," he said — not with him, but "with the process that they couldn't have any alcohol, or their preference, at their yard wedding."

Even if the strike ends soon, Schirle says it will be awhile before things are back to normal for him and other private vendors, since Liquor & Lotteries will have to restock its Liquor Mart locations first.

"Then basically all the rural locations get what's left over," he said.

"I think we'll get some stuff, but we won't be full cycle for at least a month, going on two months, [in] my opinion."

Sales down

Alcohol brands are feeling the pinch too, says Flavia Fabio, a provincial sales manager for a national wine and spirits agency.

With operations at the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries distribution centre also impacted, Fabio says the businesses she represents aren't able to get their products on shelves since everything is stored at the centre.

"It's impacting [them] big time," she said. "Sales are plummeting because people cannot access products."

Fabio says she's feeling the pressure from those businesses.

"It's hard for them to understand, but there's very little we can do.… It's an extreme situation right now."

If the strike drags on, Fabio says she's going to have to drive wine to a fundraising event in Flin Flon herself.

Manitoba Government Employees' Union president Kyle Ross said Thursday it's unfortunate that businesses are being impacted by the strike, but said his members would willingly go back to work if they were offered a fair deal.

According to the union's last collective agreement, which expired in March 2022, full-time Liquor Mart clerks make about $20 to $24 per hour, while part-time clerks receive $15 to $17 an hour.

The most recent offer by the Crown corporation includes a signing bonus for workers who've clocked more than 330 hours in a year, as well as a two per cent wage increase each year, with additional bumps to ensure those at the bottom end of the pay scale get legislated minimum wage increases, Liquor & Lotteries CEO Gerry Sul told CBC on Wednesday.

Ross has previously said a 3.3 per cent increase would be fair, as that number is tied to the consumer price index.