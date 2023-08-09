Liquor Mart employees 'collateral damage' in labour dispute: MBLL president

The head of Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says the union representing Liquor Mart employees is not wavering from its demands at the bargaining table despite "significant" offers from the Crown corporation, saying workers are "collateral damage" in the union's agenda.

On Tuesday, all Liquor Mart locations were closed in Winnipeg except for five stores, which were kept open by managers, as well as one each in Brandon and Thompson.

The full strike is the latest escalation in a weeks-long labour dispute between Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) and the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, which represents about 1,400 Liquor Mart workers.

In an interview with CBC News, Gerry Sul, CEO of MBLL, says all of the components of a four-year contract being offered are not being communicated by the union to its members.

"They're affected by this. They've become almost like collateral damage of the union's mission to strike and take job action," Sul said Tuesday.

The workers, who have been without a contract since the previous one expired in March 2022, began a selective strike on July 19, which has seen unionized employees refuse to work overtime or receive shipments.

Signing bonus, additional bumps

Two "significant" offers have been made by MBLL since union members voted to strike last July, according to Sul.

The most recent offer by MBLL includes a signing bonus for workers who've clocked more than 330 hours in a year, as well as a two per cent wage increase each year, with additional bumps to ensure those at the bottom end of the pay scale get legislated minimum wage increases, Sul said.

According to the union's last collective agreement, which expired in March 2022, full-time MBLL clerks make about $20 to $24 per hour, while part-time clerks receive $15 to $17 an hour.

If they were to ratify the agreement, their wages would increase to $17.68 in October, which would put them at $2.38 above minimum wage, Sul said. That adds up to an about 14 per cent increase pay scale adjustment increase for distribution centre and store employees, and would affect about 800 of the 1,400 unionized MBLL employees.

A conciliator met with the employer on Tuesday, and will meet with the union on Wednesday.

"They have not changed their position. They're coming in with the original offer and [are] unwilling to waiver from that, so it does strain the conciliation process for sure."

Sul said the strike action has led to issues of stockpiling.

"So it's draining the inventory even faster now," he said.

Work is being done to fly management and non-unionized employees up to the retail liquor store in Thompson in order to avoid "social or health-related harms" due to a lack of available alcohol, he said.

Management and non-unionized staff are working in the retail stores, but about two dozen replacement workers have been brought into the distribution centre, he said. The Crown corporation plans to increase that number should the strike action continue.

"Everything's always dependent on the output of the distribution centre," said Sul.

'Desperate threat': union

In a statement to CBC News on Tuesday, MGEU president Kyle Ross disagreed with the notion that union members are "collateral damage."

"It is Manitobans who are, unfortunately, the collateral damage in this situation," he said in an emailed statement.

Ross said the union is meeting with a conciliator Wednesday. He said the union tabled a new proposal as recently as Friday night, but the employer has refused to budge on its wage offer.

Ross also called the plan to potentially introduce more replacement workers to the distribution centre "a desperate threat."

Sul says the strike could continue until Sept. 19 unless meaningful dialogue is made at the bargaining table, before proceeding into arbitration.

"We would love to expedite it, and end it sooner than later, so that Manitobans are not negatively impacted."