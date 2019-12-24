Secure entrance added to 2nd Winnipeg Liquor Mart

A new secure entrance has been added to another Liquor Mart in Winnipeg, a month after the first one made its debut.

The store at Portage Avenue and Burnell Street in the West End now has a security station, where customers are required to show photo ID, which is scanned before they are allowed through the locked inner doors.

Customers must show ID at a security station before they are allowed through the locked inner doors. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has been working to equip all of its stores in Winnipeg with new high-security entrances after two years of surging thefts, many of which involved groups of people swarming in and grabbing bottles before running out again.

The Tyndall Market Liquor Mart, in the city's Tyndall Park area, was first to open with the enhanced security, on Nov. 27.

It was initially chosen because the entryway was large enough to support the installation of a security booth, while still remaining wheelchair accessible without major renovations.

A sign advises customers at the Portage and Burnell Liquor Mart that new security measures are in place. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The new security entrance was already under construction when the store became the scene of a violent robbery on Nov. 20.

Three employees at the store were assaulted in an unprovoked attack. They were punched in the head or face, with one knocked unconscious and sent to hospital.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident. Two males who were with him have not yet been located by police.

More anti-theft measures will be added to other Liquor Mart locations over the coming weeks and months, Liquor & Lotteries says.