Police chase down teens after Winnipeg liquor store robbery

Two police officers had their lives threatened and another was assaulted with a bottle after three teenage boys allegedly robbed a Winnipeg Liquor Mart.

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday after the store at 965 Henderson Highway was robbed.

A trio of teens knocked a number of bottles onto the floor, causing them to break, before stealing several other bottles and running out, police said.

An estimated total of $740 in liquor was stolen.

Officers searching the area found a boy about four blocks away, in the area of Brazier Street and Hazel Dell Avenue.

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the liquor store off Henderson Highway in East Kildonan. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

He refused to listen to the officers, struggled to avoid being arrested and, after he was finally taken into custody, threatened to kill two officers, police said.

A quantity of stolen liquor was recovered.

A second boy was found about three blocks farther away from the store, in the area of Henderson Highway and Helmsdale Avenue.

Police chased him on foot and during the pursuit, the teen threw a bottle of liquor at one officer, narrowly missing him, police said.

The boy was caught and a quantity of stolen liquor was recovered.

The third boy was tracked by a canine unit and found hiding in a yard on Helmsdale.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with assault, uttering threats, mischief, possession of stolen property, theft and failure to comply with a previous sentence.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, theft and failing to comply with prior court conditions.

Another 16-year-old boy is charged with theft.