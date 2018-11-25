Liquor Mart guard hit with bottle during robbery

A Liquor Mart security guard was hit with a bottle during a robbery Saturday night, police say.

Around 8 p.m., four suspects — one of them armed with bear spray — robbed the Liquor Mart on Henderson Highway near McLeod Avenue.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said they were walking out of the store with "a quantity of merchandise" when the altercation happened. The security guard was struck with a bottle and was treated on scene for minor injuries, he said.

No arrests have been made.

The Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit continues to investigate.