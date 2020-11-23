Liquor Mart employees in Winnipeg, Steinbach test positive for COVID-19

Two Manitoba Liquor Mart employees — one in Winnipeg and the other in Steinbach — have tested positive for COVID-19.

The one in Winnipeg was at the Grant Park Shopping Centre, while the one in Steinbach was at the stand-alone store off of Highway 12.

Both employees are currently self-isolating, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said in a news release on Sunday.

The employee in Winnipeg was at work on the following days while infectious:

Nov. 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It was during the last shift that the employee developed minor symptoms, the release says.

The employee in Steinbach was last at work on the following days while infectious:

Nov. 17 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Nov. 18 between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The employee did not have symptoms while at work but became symptomatic shortly afterwards, the release says.

Both employees adhered to all safety protocols, including proper mask use, hand hygiene and social distancing, while at work, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said.

Out of an abundance of caution, both stores have been temporarily closed to undergo additional disinfection, over and above the enhanced cleaning measures already in place, the MLL said.