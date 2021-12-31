Skip to Main Content
Employees at more than 20 Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries locations test positive for COVID-19

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it has had employees at more than 20 of its locations test positive for COVID-19 in the last week. 

Positive cases were reported between Dec. 24 and 29

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says employees at several of its Liquor Marts, along with two casinos and the Shark Club, have tested positive for COVID-19. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Employees were at the following locations on the dates listed below:

  • Bridgwater Liquor Mart, 420-400 North Town Road, on Dec. 20 and 22
  • Charleswood Square Liquor Mart, Unit 1D-3900 Grant Avenue, on Dec. 24
  • Club Regent Casino, 1425 Regent Avenue West, Dec. 20, 22, 23 and 26 
  • Crestview Liquor Mart, Unit 170–3393 Portage Avenue, Dec. 24 
  • Dominion Centre Liquor Mart, 21 Marion Street, on Dec. 26 
  • Eastwinds Liquor Mart, 23 - 1530 Regent Avenue, on Dec. 24 and 29 
  • Grant Park Liquor Mart, 1120 Grant Avenue, on Dec. 28 
  • Main & Pritchard Liquor Mart, 1005 Main Street, on Dec. 26 
  • McPhillips Station Casino, 484 McPhillips Street, on Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 26 
  • Northdale Liquor Mart, 965-A Henderson Highway, on Dec. 23 
  • Pine Falls Liquor Mart, 17 Pine Street, Dec. 24 
  • Portage & Burnell Liquor Mart, 923 Portage Avenue, Dec. 24 
  • Portage & Ainslie Liquor Mart, 2549 Portage Avenue, Dec. 28 
  • Rivergrove Liquor Mart, 2615 Main Street, Dec. 24 
  • Sage Creek Liquor Mart, Unit 1200- 50 Sage Creek Boulevard, on Dec. 18, 23, 24 and 26 
  • Selkirk Liquor Mart, 377 Main Street, Dec. 24 
  • Shark Club Gaming Centre, 233 Hargrave Street, Dec. 23 
  • Southdale Liquor Mart, 81 Vermillion Road, Dec. 24 
  • Steinbach Liquor Mart, Unit A – 118 PTH 12 North, Dec. 24 
  • Tuxedo Park Liquor Mart, 168 – 2025 Corydon Avenue, Dec. 24 & 27

These employees are currently self-isolating but Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it is informing customers in order to be transparent. 

Going forward, the Crown corporation will post this information on its COVID-19 tracking page that will be updated daily.

