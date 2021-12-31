Employees at more than 20 Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries locations test positive for COVID-19

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it has had employees at more than 20 of its locations test positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

Employees were at the following locations on the dates listed below:

Bridgwater Liquor Mart, 420-400 North Town Road, on Dec. 20 and 22

Charleswood Square Liquor Mart, Unit 1D-3900 Grant Avenue, on Dec. 24

Club Regent Casino, 1425 Regent Avenue West, Dec. 20, 22, 23 and 26

Crestview Liquor Mart, Unit 170–3393 Portage Avenue, Dec. 24

Dominion Centre Liquor Mart, 21 Marion Street, on Dec. 26

Eastwinds Liquor Mart, 23 - 1530 Regent Avenue, on Dec. 24 and 29

Grant Park Liquor Mart, 1120 Grant Avenue, on Dec. 28

Main & Pritchard Liquor Mart, 1005 Main Street, on Dec. 26

McPhillips Station Casino, 484 McPhillips Street, on Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 26

Northdale Liquor Mart, 965-A Henderson Highway, on Dec. 23

Pine Falls Liquor Mart, 17 Pine Street, Dec. 24

Portage & Burnell Liquor Mart, 923 Portage Avenue, Dec. 24

Portage & Ainslie Liquor Mart, 2549 Portage Avenue, Dec. 28

Rivergrove Liquor Mart, 2615 Main Street, Dec. 24

Sage Creek Liquor Mart, Unit 1200- 50 Sage Creek Boulevard, on Dec. 18, 23, 24 and 26

Selkirk Liquor Mart, 377 Main Street, Dec. 24

Shark Club Gaming Centre, 233 Hargrave Street, Dec. 23

Southdale Liquor Mart, 81 Vermillion Road, Dec. 24

Steinbach Liquor Mart, Unit A – 118 PTH 12 North, Dec. 24

Tuxedo Park Liquor Mart, 168 – 2025 Corydon Avenue, Dec. 24 & 27

These employees are currently self-isolating but Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it is informing customers in order to be transparent.

Going forward, the Crown corporation will post this information on its COVID-19 tracking page that will be updated daily.