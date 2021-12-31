Employees at more than 20 Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries locations test positive for COVID-19
Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it has had employees at more than 20 of its locations test positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
Positive cases were reported between Dec. 24 and 29
Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it has had employees at more than 20 of its locations test positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
Employees were at the following locations on the dates listed below:
- Bridgwater Liquor Mart, 420-400 North Town Road, on Dec. 20 and 22
- Charleswood Square Liquor Mart, Unit 1D-3900 Grant Avenue, on Dec. 24
- Club Regent Casino, 1425 Regent Avenue West, Dec. 20, 22, 23 and 26
- Crestview Liquor Mart, Unit 170–3393 Portage Avenue, Dec. 24
- Dominion Centre Liquor Mart, 21 Marion Street, on Dec. 26
- Eastwinds Liquor Mart, 23 - 1530 Regent Avenue, on Dec. 24 and 29
- Grant Park Liquor Mart, 1120 Grant Avenue, on Dec. 28
- Main & Pritchard Liquor Mart, 1005 Main Street, on Dec. 26
- McPhillips Station Casino, 484 McPhillips Street, on Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 26
- Northdale Liquor Mart, 965-A Henderson Highway, on Dec. 23
- Pine Falls Liquor Mart, 17 Pine Street, Dec. 24
- Portage & Burnell Liquor Mart, 923 Portage Avenue, Dec. 24
- Portage & Ainslie Liquor Mart, 2549 Portage Avenue, Dec. 28
- Rivergrove Liquor Mart, 2615 Main Street, Dec. 24
- Sage Creek Liquor Mart, Unit 1200- 50 Sage Creek Boulevard, on Dec. 18, 23, 24 and 26
- Selkirk Liquor Mart, 377 Main Street, Dec. 24
- Shark Club Gaming Centre, 233 Hargrave Street, Dec. 23
- Southdale Liquor Mart, 81 Vermillion Road, Dec. 24
- Steinbach Liquor Mart, Unit A – 118 PTH 12 North, Dec. 24
- Tuxedo Park Liquor Mart, 168 – 2025 Corydon Avenue, Dec. 24 & 27
These employees are currently self-isolating but Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says it is informing customers in order to be transparent.
Going forward, the Crown corporation will post this information on its COVID-19 tracking page that will be updated daily.