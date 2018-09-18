Woman charged for dozens of thefts from liquor marts, clothing stores

The arrest of a 25-year-old woman on Monday night ended a crime spree that saw 19 liquor marts and three clothing stores in Winnipeg robbed.

Police allege the woman went into a number of liquor marts between June 15 and Aug. 27, took several bottles and walked out without making any attempt to pay. In total, there were 19 incidents with the amount of liquor estimated at $3,760.

Police say the same woman, along with another woman, went into a retail store in the the 600 block of Empress Street on Aug. 4 and stole $360 in merchandise. When they were confronted by an employee, one of the women pulled out a metal pipe and threatened the employee.

The women then left the store.

Then on Sept. 10, the same woman took $95 worth of merchandise from a retail store in the 1200 block of St. Mary's Road. Several security officers attempted to stop her but she warned then she had bear spray and a knife, police said.

She showed a knife and threatened the officers before running off.

The woman was caught Monday evening after going back to the same store on St. Mary's Road and trying to steal $200 worth of merchandise. Security officers stopped her and called police, who took her into custody.