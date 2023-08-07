7 more Liquors Marts across province to lock out staff on Monday

Seven more Liquor Marts across Manitoba will be closed on Monday, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) said in a statement Sunday.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) confirmed in a release Sunday that Liquor Marts in Tuxedo Park, Fort Garry, Portage la Prairie East, Swan River, Morden, Carman and Park West will be closed starting Monday until further notice, bringing the total number of stores closed to 24.

The closures are among several other recent lockouts by MBLL due to the ongoing labour dispute between the Crown corporation and MGEU, which represents 1,400 liquor workers.

MGEU president Kyle Ross said in a statement that the province is "punching down on workers who are standing up for themselves."

He said workers, who have been on strike since July 19, are looking for a wage increase that keeps up with the rising cost of living.