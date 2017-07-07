Liquor & Lotteries denies involvement in lawsuit against The Pas firefighters for hotel arson

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries says its name was added to a lawsuit against The Pas and six of its volunteer firefighters without its knowledge.

The Crown corporation said it was unaware of the statement of claim filed by the owner of a hotel destroyed by arson in July 2017.

The lawsuit, filed with the Court of Queen's Bench on March 12, names six volunteer firefighters and the town as defendants and seeks special damages, general damages, costs and interest. It claimed negligence on the part of the town and six firefighters in how they fought the fire.

The Town Centre Hotel was completely destroyed by fire on July 7, 2017.

A raging fire consumed a three-storey hotel in the northern Manitoba town of The Pas on Friday morning. The Town Centre Hotel went up in flames early in the morning with flames reaching far above the rooftop.

"To the best of our knowledge, this filing is a subrogation claim on the part of the insurance company," said a statement from Liquor & Lotteries supplied to CBC News on Tuesday evening.

A subrogation claim is when one insurance company sues another company, or person, for damages by filing a lawsuit in the names of its clients in order for the insurance company to get its money back for a claim that was previously paid out — with the names of insurers never appearing on legal documents.

According to the suit, Liquor & Lotteries lost eight video lottery terminals (VLT) in the hotel bar, valued at $149,600. The hotel's owners say the building and contents were worth more than $2 million.

"We received payment for the full amount of the Town Centre Hotel VLTs in June 2018, and therefore have no reason to be a participant in this Statement of Claim," the supplied statement said.

The Crown agency added it was exploring how it would respond to the filing, but the corporation did not immediately elaborate.

"As this is now a legal matter, of which we are not involved, we are unable to provide further comment," the statement said.

A Liquor & Lotteries spokesperson wouldn't name the insurance company involved, nor would the lawyer for the plaintiffs, when asked by CBC News. The insurance company also wasn't named in the statement of claim.

The Pas Mayor Herb Jaques said Tuesday that while the town's attorney was still waiting to hear from Liquor & Lotteries, word the Crown corporation was examining its part of the claim was a "positive development."

No statement of defence has been filed, and the claims in the suit haven't been tested in court. However, Jaques told CBC News on Saturday that the town is planning a "very aggressive" defence to the lawsuit.

Building gutted in blaze

Hotel owner Leslie Robertson said after the fire he lost three days' worth of money destined for the bank and an ATM stocked with cash.

"The plaintiffs say that the town and firefighters each owed them a duty to respond to the hotel's calls for assistance in a reasonable manner, consistent with established firefighting policies and procedures, and without negligence," the statement of claim reads. "The plaintiffs say that the defendants breached this duty."

The fire, which broke out in a pile of recycling and cardboard boxes at the back of the building, started at 2:42 a.m.

One or more of the town's firefighters "directed that the Hotel deactivate the property's fire alarm and sprinkler system," the lawsuit said. Firefighters left the scene by 4:30 a.m.

The remains of the Town Center Hotel in #ThePasMb after the fire destroyed it.

But a second fire broke out in the 105-year-old building around 5 a.m. in what the statement of claim alleges was a rekindling of the first fire. Fire crews returned to fight the second fire, but the building and its contents were ultimately destroyed.

"The plaintiffs say that the fire department failed to properly extinguish the first fire prior to leaving the property," the statement reads. "This failure permitted the first fire to re-ignite which subsequently caused the second fire."

Fire chiefs respond

Brad Yochim, president of the Manitoba Association of Fire Chiefs, called the lawsuit's naming of six individual firefighters wrong and said other chiefs in Manitoba have expressed concern.

"They are extremely concerned if this lawsuit is something that becomes a reality," he told CBC Manitoba's Radio Noon. "It could affect us immensely."

Yochim said even if the claim doesn't go forward, it could still have implications on recruitment of volunteer firefighters, which has been a challenge in some rural communities, down the road.

"It's going to affect our recruitment and the retention of our firefighters," he said. "This is definitely not going to help."

However, he said the firefighters are likely not liable under the province's Fire Prevention and Emergency Response Act.

"If, at the end of the day, this doesn't go well for the fire service in Manitoba, this is going to be disastrous for the volunteer service in Manitoba," Yochim added.