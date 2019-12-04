Want wine with your takeout? Law introduced to allow liquor sales with food delivery

You may soon be able to order a bottle of wine along with your takeout in Manitoba.

The provincial government introduced legislation Tuesday that would make it legal to include liquor along with takeout and delivery orders from licensed restaurants.

It fulfils a campaign promise from the Progressive Conservatives to change to provincial rules so that restaurants can deliver liquor to customers' doors.

"I know we lag behind in many areas, now Manitobans will have more choice whether it be takeout or home delivery," said Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton.

Customers will charged menu prices for whatever they purchase.

Wharton said any drivers delivering alcohol must be over 18 and will have to take an online course on responsible liquor sales and conduct mandatory identification checks.