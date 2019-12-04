Want wine with your takeout? Law introduced to allow liquor sales with food delivery
Booze would be priced according to menu
You may soon be able to order a bottle of wine along with your takeout in Manitoba.
The provincial government introduced legislation Tuesday that would make it legal to include liquor along with takeout and delivery orders from licensed restaurants.
It fulfils a campaign promise from the Progressive Conservatives to change to provincial rules so that restaurants can deliver liquor to customers' doors.
"I know we lag behind in many areas, now Manitobans will have more choice whether it be takeout or home delivery," said Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton.
Customers will charged menu prices for whatever they purchase.
Wharton said any drivers delivering alcohol must be over 18 and will have to take an online course on responsible liquor sales and conduct mandatory identification checks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.