Manitoba eyes new regulations for delivery of liquor and cannabis

New regulations are being considered by the Manitoba government for the delivery of liquor and cannabis and the province is looking for the public's feedback.

The new regulations would shift obligation and responsibility from restaurants to third-party delivery companies, such as SkipTheDishes, DoorDash and Uber Eats, to ensure the products get to the right customers safely and responsibly, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said in a news release on Wednesday.

Currently, the liability falls on the dining rooms, lounges or retailers that use those delivery services, Cameron said.

The shift puts the accountability "where it belongs" and the changes will help keep minors safe, Friesen said.

The proposed legislation would also beef up the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act to allow enforcement against breaches related to selling or serving regulated products to young people.

A "minor agent program" would be developed, with people posing as youth attempting to buy regulated products, allowing the LGCA to monitor compliance with prohibitions on under-age sales.

A spokesperson for Winnipeg-based SkipTheDishes said in an email to CBC News that they have not yet seen the proposed legislation and therefore cannot comment on it.

However, they said they look forward to consulting with the LGCA on how SkipTheDishes can continue to provide safe and convenient delivery for customers across Manitoba.

The province is holding a 45-day public consultation period to get feedback on the planned regulations. Comments will be accepted until Dec. 6.