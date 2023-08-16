Liquor strike at standstill as both sides point fingers, conciliator unable to spark early arbitration

A provincewide liquor strike in Manitoba appears to have no end in sight, as both Liquor & Lotteries and the workers' union say the other side is refusing to budge and come to an agreement.

An independent conciliator met with both parties on Monday, recommending the two put an end to the strike and proceed into binding arbitration focused on general wage increases, which the Crown corporation accepted, a Wednesday news release issued by Liquor & Lotteries says.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, which represents about 1,400 Liquor Mart workers, declined to go to arbitration unless minimum general wage increases included in their original demands were met by the arbitrator, the release says.

The 1,400 Liquor & Lotteries employees represented by MGEU have been without a contract since their last collective agreement expired in March 2022.

Liquor Mart employees began limited job action in July , but expanded that to a full provincewide strike last week.

Under current labour laws, parties involved in a labour dispute can apply for binding arbitration — in which a decision is legally binding and enforceable, similar to a court order — if a strike or lockout continues for 60 days.

Union wants a deal at the table

The conciliator reached out on Wednesday to see if MGEU would like to remain at the bargaining table, said union president Kyle Ross, which they do want.

"We're open to going to arbitration, but we really want to bargain a deal at the table," Ross said on Wednesday. He did not answer questions from CBC News about whether the union refused to proceed into arbitration unless specific general wage increases were met.

Ross said Liquor Mart employees expect their union to be able to negotiate a deal with Liquor & Lotteries, and going to arbitration "takes their ability to decide what is fair."

He previously said the union would be open to binding arbitration if a "fairness floor" — a point below which the arbitrated settlement cannot fall — was part of the process.

On Wednesday, Ross says Liquor & Lotteries remains unwilling to waver from its final offer of a four-year contract at the bargaining table, which includes a two per cent wage increase each year, with a signing bonus for some workers.

The conciliator recommended the rest of the corporation's offer to the union besides general wage increases stay the same to maintain those gains for employees while arbitration takes place, according to Liquor & Lotteries.

Ross said the union is in touch with the conciliator nearly every day, and their hope is to be able to resume negotiations, but Liquor & Lotteries needs to come to the bargaining table in a more conciliatory way.

"I think our members and the employer are in very different positions," he said.