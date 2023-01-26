Lions Place residents won't see rent increase thanks to $1.2M provincial subsidy
Supplement deal reached between Manitoba Housing and building's new owner
Residents at one of the largest non-profit housing complexes in Manitoba aren't going to see their rent increase any time soon.
Lions Place residents are set to receive $1.2-million in rent subsidies from the provincial government, according to a Thursday afternoon news release.
The subsidies cover a two-year rent supplement agreement between Manitoba Housing and the building's new owners.
The agreement provides a top-up between the rent charged by the landlord and the rent a tenant can afford to pay.
A new funding model is expected to be developed that will ensure vulnerable tenants are protected from unaffordable rent increases, according to Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires.
The model will also provide the non-profit sector the ability to protect and preserve assets.
Lions Place, a 287-suite building on Portage Avenue between Furby and Langside streets, has been in existence since 1982. It provides rent-geared-to-income housing for those age 55 and over and is currently owned by Lions Housing Centres.
The building was put on the market last July, and later purchased by an Alberta firm, fuelling concerns that residents might have to move out of the building.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?