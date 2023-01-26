Lions Place residents won't see rent increase thanks to $1.2M provincial subsidy

Residents at one of the largest non-profit housing complexes in Manitoba aren't going to see their rent increase any time soon.

Lions Place residents are set to receive $1.2-million in rent subsidies from the provincial government, according to a Thursday afternoon news release.

The subsidies cover a two-year rent supplement agreement between Manitoba Housing and the building's new owners.

The agreement provides a top-up between the rent charged by the landlord and the rent a tenant can afford to pay.

A new funding model is expected to be developed that will ensure vulnerable tenants are protected from unaffordable rent increases, according to Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

The model will also provide the non-profit sector the ability to protect and preserve assets.

Lions Place, a 287-suite building on Portage Avenue between Furby and Langside streets, has been in existence since 1982. It provides rent-geared-to-income housing for those age 55 and over and is currently owned by Lions Housing Centres.

The building was put on the market last July, and later purchased by an Alberta firm, fuelling concerns that residents might have to move out of the building.