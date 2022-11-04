1 teenager, 3 men arrested after man found dead under U-Haul truck in Winnipeg

Three men and a teenage boy have been arrested after a 35-year-old man was found dead underneath a U-Haul truck in Winnipeg's East Elmwood neighbourhood last week.

The man, identified as Lionel Sherwin Colombe, was discovered by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service on the morning of Oct. 24, lying under the truck parked on Clyde Road near the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit identified and arrested four people accused of murder.

Desmond Arthur Paul Houle, 25, and Nathan Michael Bruce, 22, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with second-degree murder, while police say the 16-year-old — also from Winnipeg — is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Bruce is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Three men and a teenager are in custody in connection with Colombe's death. The men have been charged with second-degree murder, while the teen faces the same charge, according to Winnipeg police. (Randall Mckenzie/CBC)

Miles Nicholas Batenchuk, 24, of Berens River, Man., is also charged with second-degree murder.

They are in custody.

