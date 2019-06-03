Skip to Main Content
Major Lindenwoods outage leaves 3,500 Hydro customers without power
Traffic lights were out along Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway during the Monday morning commute as a major outage left 3,500 customers without power in Lindenwoods.

Customers in the red area were without power Monday morning, Manitoba Hydro said. (Google Maps)

Manitoba Hydro said equipment on Taylor Avenue malfunctioned and city firefighters were at the scene around 8 a.m.

The traffic light outages could extend beyond Kenaston and Sterling Lyon, so police ask motorists to drive safely.

Crews are working to switch customers in Lindenwoods to an alternative power line and to restore service as soon as possible, Manitoba Hydro officials said.

