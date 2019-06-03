Major Lindenwoods outage leaves 3,500 Hydro customers without power
Traffic lights out along Kenaston Boulevard, Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg police say
Traffic lights were out along Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway during the Monday morning commute as a major outage left 3,500 customers without power in Lindenwoods.
Manitoba Hydro said equipment on Taylor Avenue malfunctioned and city firefighters were at the scene around 8 a.m.
The traffic light outages could extend beyond Kenaston and Sterling Lyon, so police ask motorists to drive safely.
Transformer boxes are down causing a series of traffic lights to be out along Kenaston from Sterling Lyon to Taylor and perhaps beyond. Hydro attending - eta for fix is u/k. Please use caution and treat relevant intersections as all-way stops—@wpgpolice
Crews are working to switch customers in Lindenwoods to an alternative power line and to restore service as soon as possible, Manitoba Hydro officials said.
