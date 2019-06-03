Major Lindenwoods outage leaves 3,500 Hydro customers without power

Traffic lights were out along Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway during the Monday morning commute as a major outage left 3,500 customers without power in Lindenwoods.

Manitoba Hydro said equipment on Taylor Avenue malfunctioned and city firefighters were at the scene around 8 a.m.

The traffic light outages could extend beyond Kenaston and Sterling Lyon, so police ask motorists to drive safely.

Transformer boxes are down causing a series of traffic lights to be out along Kenaston from Sterling Lyon to Taylor and perhaps beyond. Hydro attending - eta for fix is u/k. Please use caution and treat relevant intersections as all-way stops —@wpgpolice

Crews are working to switch customers in Lindenwoods to an alternative power line and to restore service as soon as possible, Manitoba Hydro officials said.

