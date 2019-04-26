'I think I can take a little mayor from Winnipeg': Linda Sarsour stands her ground before panel appearance

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman's call for organizers of a panel planned for Friday evening to drop Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour is unprecedented, she said at a press conference held before the event.

"Never have I received a mayor of a town, an actual sitting elected official, that has actually wanted to deny … me my right to speak," she said.

The Social Planning Council refused calls from the mayor, the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg and B'nai Brith to disinvite Sarsour over her past comments, which they claim promote anti-Semitic tropes and question the foundation of the state of Israel.

The council held the press conference with Sarsour, along with representatives from local Jewish and Palestinian organizations, to voice their support for her.

Sarsour is one of the organizers of the Women's March in the United States. Despite the opposition she has faced, Sarsour said she is excited to take part in Friday night's event, which she said will focus on organizing social movements across communities and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Social Planning Council.

"I'm not happy about the controversy, but I'm also not immune to it, and I've seen much worse before," she said. "I've been targeted by the president of the United States of America, so I think I can take a little mayor from Winnipeg."

'Not the sign of good leadership'

Harold Shuster, with Independent Jewish Voices, an international organization of Jews who are critical of the Israeli government, denied allegations that Sarsour is anti-Semitic. Shuster called Sarsour an "anti-racist" who is advocating for the rights of Palestinians who have legitimate grievances against Israel.

"In a city plagued by racism, for the mayor, who has campaigned on and succeeded in building bridges, to lend credibility to such an attempt at silencing a marginalized anti-racist voice like Sarsour's is beyond shameful," he said.

Sarsour gave a hug to her fellow panelist Nora Loretto, who told reporters she is no stranger to controversy herself

"We see the right [wing] organizing in this country, and working very hard to intimidate people. It works, is the problem. It works for far too many people," Loretto said.

Sarsour said she was shocked by Bowman's call for her to be removed from the panel, considering they have never spoken. She suggested he should engage local Palestinian groups to hear their point of view.

"For him to make an uninformed decision just based on one group`s pressure, or based on one individual, a few individuals, is not the sign of good leadership, in my opinion," she said.

The event, titled Sorry Not Sorry: Unapologetically Working for Social Justice, was forced to relocate from its original venue at the Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre at Garden City Collegiate after complaints about Sarsour.

It was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Ukrainian Labour Temple. Tickets are sold out.