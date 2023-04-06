Mother of 4 whose remains were found at Winnipeg landfill remembered for 'laugh that filled any room'

The family of a woman whose body was found in a Winnipeg landfill this week are remembering 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy as a devoted mother and auntie with a "contagious laugh that filled any room she was in."

"We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our dear Linda. It is difficult to comprehend that this happened to our loved one and to our family," the statement released by Beardy's family on Thursday said.

"Linda was our baby girl, a mommy, our sister, auntie, niece, cousin and friend. She will always be truly deeply loved beyond measure."

Winnipeg police said staff at the city's Brady Road Resource Management Facility discovered Beardy's remains there on Monday afternoon. Police have said they consider the circumstances around her death suspicious, but haven't yet classified it as a homicide.

Beardy's family said the mother of four was a member of Lake St. Martin First Nation and grew up in Winnipeg, where she went to Pinkham and General Wolfe schools and attended the St. Norbert Adult Education Centre.

Beardy had a strong Christian faith and grew up going to Bethel Tabernacle, and was also an active member of Living Bible Explorers. At the time of her death, she also actively attended the Believers Church in Winnipeg, they said.

"We remember Linda as a super devoted auntie, who always stepped in to play and had such a contagious laugh that filled any room she was in," the family statement said.

Linda Mary Beardy, 33, was found dead in Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill on Monday, Winnipeg police announced on Tuesday. (Submitted by Melissa Roulette)

"Linda was the youngest of five sisters who fiercely supported one another whether through caring for children or lending a shoulder of support.

"She was in constant contact with family, and she was often active on social media. Linda loved being a mommy to her four children and they were her pride and joy."

The family also thanked the community for its support and invited the public to a march from Winnipeg's Portage and Main intersection to city hall at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Calls to search, close landfill

Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation Chief Trevor Prince, who knew Beardy, said earlier this week that he was devastated by the news of her death.

He met Beardy 15 years ago, and said she was the ex-partner of a friend of his who has also died. That friend and Beardy had children together, the chief said.

"It's very sad and it breaks my heart … to hear that we lost another First Nation woman to violence," he said. "She was a caring, loving mother."

Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation Chief Trevor Prince knew Linda Beardy and said earlier this week he was devastated by the news of her death. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Prince said he believes a broader search of the landfill should be done.

Cathy Merrick, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said she wants the landfill to be permanently shut down.

She spoke emotionally about the discovery of Beardy's body during the Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly in Ottawa on Wednesday.

"So much hurt is coming from my province," Merrick said. "That is not right, for somebody to go dump one of our women in a garbage dump. We are not garbage."

The City of Winnipeg said in a statement Wednesday it is not considering closing the Brady Road landfill, which is the only municipally owned and operated dump in the capital region and the biggest in the area.

Unrelated to previous deaths: police

Winnipeg Police Service Insp. Shawn Pike would not talk about Beardy's cause of death at a news conference on Tuesday and said it isn't clear exactly when she died.

He said investigators believe her remains were left at the landfill by a garbage truck and found within a couple of hours of being deposited. The entire landfill operation was paused while investigators worked there, he said.

There's no information to suggest there are any other victims or that Beardy's death is related to any previous incidents, Pike said.

The news comes months after the landfill was closed for several weeks during protests and calls for a site-wide search for the remains of missing people.

The partial remains of Rebecca Contois — one of four women police allege were killed by Jeremy Skibicki — were found at the Brady Road landfill last June.

Investigators believe Skibicki also killed Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, and that their remains were taken to Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg. In February, the federal government committed $500,000 for a feasibility study of a search of that landfill.

The location of the remains of a fourth, unidentified woman, whom community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, are unknown, but Skibicki has also been charged in connection with her death.

Late last year, Skibicki's lawyer said his client plans to plead not guilty on all four counts of first-degree murder.