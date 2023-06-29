Lightning strikes believed to have caused 2 fires in Winnipeg homes Wednesday evening

Lightning strikes are believed to be the cause of two fires at Winnipeg homes at virtually the same time on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the first fire at 6:03 p.m. on Colley Crescent in Winnipeg's Valley Gardens neighbourhood, the city said in an emailed statement.

They found smoke coming from inside the single-family home and had the fire under control about a half hour later. They believe the fire started after lightning struck the roof of the home.

People inside the house left before fire paramedics arrived, and no one was injured, the city said.

Just three minutes after the first call, fire paramedics responded to a second fire believed to be caused by lightning, on Brebeuf Road in Saint Boniface.

Crews found smoke coming from the outside of the home and extinguished the fire before it spread inside. It's believed the fire was caused after a tree hit by lightning fell on the house, the city said.

Occupants and their pets also evacuated safety, and no injuries were reported.

Between 2015 and 2021, Winnipeg fire paramedics responded to 11 fires caused by lightning, including fires ignited in homes, apartment buildings, vehicles, and outdoor property, the city said.

More from CBC Manitoba: