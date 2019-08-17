Lightning strike at Ebb and Flow First Nation sends 13 people to hospital

More than a dozen people were sent to hospital Friday evening after a bolt of lightning struck a tent that had fallen over at community event in Ebb and Flow First Nation, according to the local health region.

A spokesperson from the Prairie Mountain Health Region confirmed to CBC News Saturday that a group of people rushed to pick up the blown over tent when lightning struck it.

Prairie Mountain Health said 25 people were assessed on scene, but 13 people were sent to nearby Ste. Rose General Hospital with varying injuries.

By Saturday morning, all were treated and released from hospital.

Ebb and Flow First Nation is about 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, close to Riding Mountain National Park.

