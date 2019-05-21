Lightning strike sets Winnipeg home on fire
A lightning strike is being blamed for igniting a fire that left a Winnipeg home heavily damaged on Monday.
The 1½-storey house, on Gordon Avenue off Lacy Street in the Elmwood neighbourhood, was hit just after 8 a.m.
Fire crews said the blaze was primarily located in the attic and everyone who was in the house managed to safely get out.
The fire was declared under control just before 9 a.m. but the house sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage.
