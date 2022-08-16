Lightning strike likely cause of house fire south of Winnipeg

Winnipeg firefighters battled a blaze apparently caused by a lightning strike in St. Vital just south of the Perimeter Highway on Monday night.

Firefighters were sent to the fire on Forbes Road off of St. Mary's Road just after 9 p.m., a city news release said on Tuesday.

There was light smoke coming from the house when crews arrived, but all the occupants had left safely and no one was injured.

The fire was declared under control about 90 minutes after firefighters arrived.

The initial investigation suggests the fire was caused by a lightning strike during the storm that soaked the city. Damage estimates are not available, the news release said.

Crews had to use tankers to shuttle water to help fight the fire, because the house is outside the City of Winnipeg water district.

Manitoba Hydro also dealt with the aftermath of the storm.

The Crown corporation tweeted on Monday night that it was working to restore power in Lorette, Ste. Anne and Landmark. Power has since been restored.

"We suspect lightning is the culprit," Hydro said in the tweet.