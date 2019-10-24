Flow of donations for new boiler helps Lighthouse Mission avoid closure

A Winnipeg charity in danger of closing ahead of winter will stay open after thousands of dollars in donations were raised in just 24 hours.

Lighthouse Mission sounded the alarm Wednesday, saying it needed $45,000 to $58,000 to replace its faulty boiler in the building at 669 Main St.

As of Thursday morning, Lighthouse Mission operations manager Beverly Ajtay said the charity had secured the necessary funds.

"The generosity of Manitobans has been seen here … beyond what we could have imagined," Ajtay said in a statement.

"We are honestly in awe of the generosity of Winnipeggers."

Any additional funds that flow in will go toward purchasing food and services for the community Lighthouse Mission serves.

Each month, Lighthouse Mission serves about 11,000 meals to vulnerable people in Winnipeg who are struggling to make ends meet.