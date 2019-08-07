'Banquetless Banquet': Lighthouse Mission fundraiser aims to feed healthy, healing meals to homeless

The Lighthouse Mission is challenging Winnipeggers to help fund a new food program that serves healthy, healing meals to the less fortunate.



The "Banquetless Banquet" fundraiser launched Tuesday aims to raise $100 000 for Main Street charity. With every $50 donation towards an 'empty plate,' the mission can feed one person twelve times, or twelve people in a day.



"We are really, really in serious need of donations, monetary donations specifically, to keep our feeding programs and our care programs happening," said Daniel Emond, Lighthouse Mission volunteer and board member.



"We're asking Winnipeggers, I'm challenging the city, every household in Winnipeg: instead of going out for dinner, would you buy a plate, what we call the the 'empty plate'? That would help us reach the goal."



The mission's numbers are higher than ever, especially this summer, he said, with 200-300 breakfasts being served each day and 300-400 lunches. People can donate to the plates on the mission's website.





He said in the last year, Lighthouse Mission has stopped relying on whatever food was donated for its meal program, instead switching to nutritious and wholesome daily meals: eggs, porridge and fruit for breakfast, deli-style sandwiches and hearty soup for lunch. On Fridays, a chili dinner is served, along with music, testimonials and stories.



"We've had to actually start buying food. So the reason we're in such desperate need of funding is to pay for the food. And trust me; we've done our due diligence in finding the best possible prices with the best suppliers, soliciting people to donate quality stuff, we've done all of that, and we're still, to get the fresh meats, fresh bread, fresh fruits, dairy, on an ongoing daily basis, we've found there's really no one that can just give that to us," he said.



He said people also come to the mission every day for spiritual guidance, community, and care they don't get on the streets.

"Providing not only a health meal but a healthy atmosphere and a shoulder hug and a shoulder to cry on type thing, a safe place for them to come and talk and get help if they need it," said Emond.



"We need people to help us reach this goal of $100 000 dollars. You're not only giving these people hope and health for their bodies, a lot of them are in desperate need of that, but you're also giving them an unconditional love that most of them would never receive if we weren't there."