Lighthouse Mission keeps holiday spirit alive with Friday night dinner

Christmas may be over but the holiday spirit of giving was alive and well at the Lighthouse Mission in downtown Winnipeg Friday evening, where a full Christmas dinner was organized for people in need.

"Christmas is hard for many members of our community; they can be estranged from their family, they don't necessarily have the same relationships that you or I might, and this is a chance for them to come together in a community where they're accepted and loved," said Beverly Ajtay, operations manager for Lighthouse Mission.

Ajtay estimated that as many as 400 people would be fed over four sittings throughout the evening.

She said Lighthouse Mission decided to hold their dinner after Christmas since there are so many community dinners organized at the same time.

One of those who enjoyed the dinner was Randall Wheeler, who says he has been living on disability after surviving cancer a few years ago.

After a day of collecting cans to make a little extra money, he said it was since to sit down for a warm meal.

"It's so good to have a nice warm place to eat and something hot to drink. I appreciate that very much."

Though people have been very generous to Lighthouse Mission over the holidays, Ajtay says they feed about 300 to 500 a day, and need support year-round.

It only costs about $20 to feed someone for a month, she added.

"During the holiday season people are incredibly generous, but the reality is, we are here 365 days a year," she said.