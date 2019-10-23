A Winnipeg charity that feeds the homeless says it is in danger of shutting down if it doesn't replace the boiler that heats the building. Without a new one the shelter says it will be unable to remain operational as temperatures drop.

"Right now we are operating without heat," said Beverly Ajtay, operations manager at Lighthouse Mission.

"It is our source of heat for the whole building and if we don't have heat we're looking at frozen pipes and all that kind of mess," Ajtay said.

The shelter located on Main Street near Henry Avenue provides a warm place for people who need a hot meal. On average it serves about 450 meals a day, according to its website.

Ajtay said it is asking the public for donations to replace the boiler which is estimated to cost anywhere between $45,000 and $58,000.

"Our budget is so tight we're trying to figure all of this out."

Mission at risk of closing

Staff said they noticed something was wrong after a leak was discovered on Tuesday. An inspection determined the boiler to be unsafe and it was shut down.

Ajtay said for now the building remains open, but that could change once the colder weather arrives.

"If the boiler does not get replaced soon or before the temperatures drop too much, that could have an affect."

When asked if that means shutting down the charity, Ajtay said it's the last thing she wants to do.

"If we are worrying about the building not staying warm and having pipes freeze … we have to do what is necessary unfortunately."

Lighthouse Mission says for now it will have to tap into a capital campaign fund which only amounts to about $4,000.

Ajtay said she is hoping the community can help.

Donations can be made on the Lighthouse Mission website or by calling by calling (204) 943-9669.

