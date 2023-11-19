94-year-old Bombers fan to cheer for Blue from her hospital bed

Adorned in a blue and gold Blue Bombers blanket, a Winnipeg senior plans to cheer on her favourite football team from her hospital room on Sunday.

Doreen Geary, 94, is staying at Winnipeg's Victoria Hospital, where she's eagerly waiting to see the Winnipeg Blue Bombers play in the 110th Grey Cup championship.

Her son, John Geary, said he came to Winnipeg from P.E.I. over a month ago unsure how much time he'd have left with Doreen, after she fell and faced medical issues. But she's since had a turnaround in her health.

"She has rallied tremendously. We've taken her off comfort care to medical care, which is remarkable," John said.

Doreen has been a Blue Bombers fan for more than 40 years and can see IG Field from outside her window. And there's a big Blue Bombers blanket she uses in her room too.

John explained his mother has always rooted for the Blue and Gold, but has had rivalry with her cousin Madge Reed, a Stampeders fan who lives in Calgary. He said everyone knew not to get between the two during games.

John Geary has fond memories of his mother's passion for football. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

He also has fond memories watching games at the old Canad Inns Stadium near Polo Park.

"My parents were there as well," John said. "My father's passed away for 20 years now, the tradition continues."

As the big game approaches, Doreen plans to try to watch the full game, or at least the final quarter. She wasn't able to watch the entire Western Final last week, but she doesn't want to miss the Bombers hoisting the Grey Cup if they secure the victory.

"I know my son wanted to get me the TV on and that, but I couldn't sit up and watch the whole game," she said. "So I said 'I definitely wanna watch the last part of it and just see them win.'"

Doreen Geary, 94, has been a Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan for more than 40 years. (Submitted by Jennifer Gallant)

She said she has a bet with her daughter-in-law's uncle, Tony Larkin, who is cheering for the Montreal Alouettes and hopes to be able to tell him "I told you so" after the dust settles.

Her message for the team was simple: "Go Bombers go, and make sure you win," she said.

The Grey Cup will kick off Sunday at 5 p.m. CT. at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.