45-year-old in critical condition after assault in Tataskweyak Cree Nation: Manitoba RCMP

A 45-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition in a Winnipeg hospital after he was attacked in a northern Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Thompson RCMP were called just before 11 a.m. Saturday about an assault at a housing complex in Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

Officers who responded learned the victim had been actually been assaulted around 5:30 a.m. the day before during a fight with a 42-year-old man, according to a Tuesday news release from Mounties.

The 45-year-old man returned to his room in the housing complex following the incident, where police found him on Saturday morning.

He was taken to the community's nursing station and later medevaced to Winnipeg, where he remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, the RCMP's news release said.

A 42-year-old man from Tataskweyak was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault.

He was remanded into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

