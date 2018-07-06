Kyllan Ellis sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 12 years for murder of Simone Sanderson

Kyllan Ellis will wait 12 years for a chance at parole after being sentenced to life in prison Friday for the 2012 death of Simone Sanderson.

The 23-year-old woman's body was found in an empty lot at the corner of Main Street and Burrows Avenue on Sept. 2, 2012. She was last seen on Aug. 26 of that year.

Sanderson was strangled and attacked with a knife, the court heard.

Ellis, who had pleaded not guilty, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in May. The conviction carries a life sentence.

Victim impact statements from Sanderson's grandparents and father were delivered in court Friday.

"I lost my joy, my pleasure in life when I lost Simone," wrote Betty Ann Sanderson, Simone's grandmother.

Both grandparents say they've spent days at the site of her murder to pray and cry.

Justice Chris Martin found there was no evidence that connected Ellis's diagnosed schizophrenia to the murder.

The body of 23-year-old Simone Sanderson was found under a piece of cardboard on Sept. 2, 2012 in an empty lot at the corner of Burrows Avenue and Main Street in Winnipeg. She was last seen on Aug. 26. (Family photo)

"Nothing in this sentencing can undo the loss, pain and grief of the victim's friends and family," said Martin.

While considering Ellis's parole eligibility, Martin took into account the lack of explanation or admission of responsibility from Ellis, the aggregate nature of the injuries and the fact Ellis, who was arrested and charged with the killing in April 2016, almost got away with the crime.

Defence lawyer Mike Cook argued that 10 years until parole eligibility would be appropriate given Ellis had no prior criminal history and was willing to seek counselling and mechanical courses while incarcerated.

The Crown had asked for a period of more than 10 years before parole eligibility.