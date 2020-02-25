Is your licence plate peeling? Does it start with an 'F'? You're not alone

Some Manitoban drivers are wondering what the "F" is going on with their peeling licence plates.

While some drivers say they think the plates are defective, Manitoba Public Insurance insists the plates are just older, and it's the result of wear and tear.

In recent months people have returning their licence plates on a weekly basis because the letters are peeling off, with most plates starting with the letter F, said Bethany Dueck, who manages Autopac at Brio Insurance in Steinbach.

"It's on a pretty regular basis that people will come in with their peeling plates, or they'll notice their plates peeling or come in and ask what can be done," she said.

When CBC took to social media to ask Manitobans if they'd experienced this peeling problem, dozens of people responded.

Plates decades older still in good condition

That includes Linda Bateman, who said she noticed her 2016 F-series plates were badly peeling about six months ago.

"My biggest concern was the video radar because one of the letters is almost peeled off, so I thought you know, that might cause me a problem if they took a picture of it or if you know perhaps I might get pulled over because the licence plate is damaged," she said.

She said she asked an Autopac agent about it when she went to renew her insurance, and Bateman was told it was a common issue with the F-series plates, and she could exchange the plates for free.

We still see plates start with A, B, C, and they're still holding up fine."​​​​​ - Bethany Dueck

Heather Bennett had the same issue with her F-series plates on her vehicle, which she's had for 12 years. Though her vehicle is older, she said she was surprised that the plates were peeling — given that some people collect plates decades older than that, and those are still in good condition.

"I just find it bizarre that something that isn't that old is falling apart that easily," she said.

The letter at the beginning of a licence plate is an indicator of how old it is, as MPI works through the alphabet.

Dueck also said she thinks it might be an issue with how the plates were made, and not the age of them.

"I mean we still see plates start with A, B, C, and they're still holding up fine."

MPI not seeing 'higher than normal' returns

In spite of all the chatter, Manitoba Public Insurance media relations coordinator Brian Smiley said MPI is not experiencing a "higher than normal" return rate on the F-series plates.

He said the plates were first manufactured and sold in 2010, so they are likely just breaking down due to their age.

"There is a bit of an urban myth that the F-series is defective, but in fact plates will break down over a period of time. Some do, some don't," Smiley said.

"And again if the customer does notice that, they are encouraged to take it to an Autopac agent of their choosing and have the plate replaced."

However, he said MPI and the manufacturer of the plates are aware there have been some issues with them.

"But to say that there's an abundance of them, that would be a bit of an overstatement."

If customers are seeing their plates peeling, they should take them in to an Autopac agent to get them replaced, Smiley said. The plate replacement fee is $15, but brokers can waive the fee if they determine the plate is defective.