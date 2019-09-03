Liberals would create safe places program to cut crime

The Manitoba Liberals promise to create a program that would give vulnerable people a safe place to go, 24 hours a day.

The Liberals will create a safe place program and a community initiative to reduce gang violence if they are elected next week, they said Tuesday.

The Liberals, who had four MLAs in the last legislative assembly, said they'd work with municipalities and community organizations to invest in safe spaces for the homeless, people experiencing domestic violence and young people who are at risk of being lured by gangs.

The party pointed to Glasgow, Scotland, which in 2005 was known as the murder of capital of Europe, but then a public health approach to crime prevention came into effect.

The homicide rate dropped 60 per cent over a decade and other crimes went down, too. Some researchers attributed the drop in serious crime to the fall in youth violence.

Staci Stewart checks on a homeless man staying warm outside Winnipeg's city hall on a winter night in 2018. (Tanner Grywinski/CBC)

The Liberals said the Progressive Conservative government has watched as the city's meth problem has spiralled out of control, overwhelming police.

The PCs have committed to creating 12 new treatment and waiting spaces for meth users if re-elected next week.

The NDP has promised to open a safe injection site for drug users and to fund a program developed by Main Street Project to address the meth crisis.

The New Democrats have also promised to fund a managed alcohol program that would prescribe a dose of alcohol to chronic alcoholics in a supervised setting to improve daily life and reduce costs to the health-care system.

Both the NDP and the PCs have been asked for their response to the Liberal promise.