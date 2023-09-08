Manitoba Liberals promise to improve access to mental health, addictions services

The Manitoba Liberal Party is promising to cover mental health services under medicare and let patients see a registered psychologist free of charge.

The Liberals say if elected, they would also cover burnout and mental injuries for employees under the Workers Compensation Board.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said in a news release Friday that investing in mental health services could cut overall health costs by 20 per cent or more.

The Liberals are also promising to expand psychology training at post-secondary institutions, as well as fund a referral line for addiction treatment that would be open 24 hours a day.

"What we are proposing is nothing less than a revolution in terms of mental health care in Manitoba and addictions care," River Heights Liberal candidate Jon Gerrard said at a Friday morning announcement revealing the party's plan to improve mental health and addictions services.

"This will make a huge difference. There are expenses. We've allocated $51 million, but in fact there will be a lot of savings as well."

Gerrard said the Liberals would also support a supervised consumption site and mobile overdose prevention sites if elected, with the goal of connecting people to supports and treatment.

"Our goal here is to use these centres, so we can bring people in to provide services," said Gerrard, who was a practising physician before entering politics.

"Our goal with the addictions services is to be able to ensure that people can get access to help right away, and then we can steer them through the system quickly so that they're getting the treatment that they need," he said.

The Liberals released their full platform earlier this week, which includes $1 billion in new spending and tax hikes on some income earners and property owners.

The party is hoping to add to the three legislature seats it has heading into the Oct. 3 election.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba NDP said Friday the party agrees Manitobans need more mental health support.

The NDP has pledged to hire 100 mental health workers, spokesperson Rebecca Widdicombe said in an emailed statement.

The statement also said as part of the party's work to end chronic homelessness, an NDP government would connect people with wraparound supports like mental health services and housing.

The NDP have "called for a supervised consumption site for years and are committed to working with heath-care workers and experts to implement one," the statement said.

Progressive Conservative spokesperson Shannon Martin said the party is focused on "supporting and helping people recover from addictions," including funding addictions treatment spaces and rapid access to addictions medicine, or RAAM, clinics while in power.