Manitoba Liberals promise to opt into national pharmacare program

The Manitoba Liberals are promising to opt into a national pharmacare system in Canada if elected next Tuesday. The Liberals say they would partner with any government that introduces such a program.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said his promise would be paid for by a federal government funding transfer, which he claimed would add no new cost to Manitoba's health care system.

Earlier this year, an advisory council appointed by the Trudeau government recommended establishing a universal pharmacare system.

The council recommended that an initial list of essential drugs be covered by 2022 for those who need them and that the list be expanded from there.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says his party would work with the federal government to make sure Manitoba was part of a national pharmacare program. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

It proposed a $2 payment for common drugs and $5 for prescriptions that are less common. The fee would be waived for people who live on social assistance or have low incomes.

The Manitoba Liberals say the province would save more than $120 million per year from bulk purchases of medication under a national pharmacare program.

The party's announcement comes a day after the NDP pledged to restore a special-drugs program that used to cover the pharmacare deductible for people with chronic and serious illnesses in Manitoba. It ended last April while the Tories were in power.

CBC has asked the NDP and the Progressive Conservatives for comment.