Liberal MLA booted from legislative chamber after refusing to apologize for outburst

A Manitoba Liberal MLA was kicked out of the legislative chamber on Thursday afternoon when he refused to apologize for an outburst over the government's treatment of senior citizens.

Speaker Myrna Driedger asked three separate times for River Heights MLA Jon Gerrard to apologize, but he refused each time.

He was later asked to leave the chamber for the rest of the day.

Gerrard had been asking questions in the chamber about the treatment of patients at personal care homes. He said people felt like they were being left to die at facilities.

When Health Minister Cameron Friesen replied that his comments were insulting, Gerrard lashed out.

"You're the one who should apologize, sir," he said, pointing his finger at Friesen.