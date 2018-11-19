Liberals vow to use cannabis funds to fight addictions issues in alternative throne speech

A Manitoba Liberal government would use cannabis revenues to fund addictions treatment and prevention, and stop cuts to healthcare and other public services, said Dougald Lamont in his party's alternative throne speech.

The Manitoba Liberal Party unveiled its priorities ahead of the provincial government's throne speech on Tuesday.

The main theme of the party's proposals is to be proactive and try to get a head of Manitoba's program, said Dougald Lamont, leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party.

"In a lot of ways, successive provincial governments have let things hang for a long time," he said.

"I've found travelling around Manitoba, things are neglected until it's a state where it's a crisis, and government only responds when it's almost too late, whether it's infrastructure, or more tragically, when it's people."

The party says it would also restore and enhance seniors recreation programs, create public awareness programs around diabetes prevention, and restore funding for Manitoba businesses looking to start up or scale up.

The Manitoba NDP, the official opposition party, unveiled its alternative throne speech last week, saying a Manitoba NDP government would build a safe consumption site in Winnipeg and a detox centre in Brandon to get a grip on the growing use of methamphetamine in the province.

The NDP also pledged Thursday to force private cellphone companies to make low-price plans available to consumers and to end subsidies for oil and gas companies.