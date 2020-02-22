'I'm still floating around': Liam Neeson superfan hunts down film star in Gimli, Man.

A nine-year-old with a very particular set of skills looked for — and found — Liam Neeson, who's in Manitoba shooting a film.

Neeson, who has starred in blockbusters like Batman Begins and Star Wars, is in Gimli, Man., filming his new movie called The Ice Road.

Bentley Anderson has been a Neeson fan since she was three years old. When she and her mother, Holly Anderson, learned the movie star would be nearby, they were prepared to stop at nothing to meet him.

"I'm still floating around," Bentley said on CBC Radio's Up To Speed Friday.

The hunt began when Anderson was tagged in Facebook posts saying Neeson would be coming in February. There was even a post when he arrived at the Winnipeg airport, but Neeson left before she and Bentley could get there, Anderson said.

The pair then drove the 84 kilometres north to Gimli, Man. and spent a day near the set but had no luck.

"So we went out the next day," Anderson said with a chuckle. "After working a night shift, I went right out to Gimli that morning — with no luck."

'Liam Neeson I will find you'

Then, there was a glimmer of hope: Anderson's mother spotted the film crew returning home from work one day.

"We spent three days there," she said, adding that Bentley would dance near the set, while holding a sign that says, "Liam Neeson I will find you," to get the crew's attention.

"Somebody saw her sign, took a picture of her, brought it up to one of the producers, and then the producers came down and got us."

The mother and daughter were given a tour of the set and watched the crew shoot a couple of scenes, then Neeson — finally — pulled up to the set.

"It happened so fast," Anderson said.

The film star asked Bentley her name, then shook her hand.

Neeson's best friend is also named Bentley, he told her.

"At the end, before he left to go to the set, he kissed me on the cheek," Bentley said, adding that she has not washed her cheek since.

Neeson has 133 film credits to his name, according to IMDb, and even earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielburg's adaptation of Schindler's List.

Bentley's favorite is Taken — arguably Neeson's most iconic role.