Lesser-known Winnipeg chefs cooking up 10 menus for 10 nights of dinner parties

Local chefs will be cooking up a storm to bring 10 different menus to an unconventional venue 10 nights in a row later this month in Winnipeg's Exchange District.

Known as the Push Project, chef Ben Kramer is the mind behind the multi-evening dinner series that will feature a different chef each night, starting on Feb. 14.

They will be serving up fresh meals to a long communal table for 32 in a big open space on the second floor of the Cloakroom on Albert Street, Kramer told Ismaila Alfa of CBC's Up To Speed on Friday.

"We looked at the space, fell in love with it, booked it in a heartbeat, and then realized there's no kitchen, so we're going to build one," said Kramer, who is not taking the easy way out.

Those with extra bucks to spare on an innovative dinner party could nab a spot at the kitchen table. Kramer said they will be offering two rounds of seating each evening.

The Cloakroom will be transformed into a dining venue fit with a new kitchen for the Push Project. (Submitted by Ben Kramer)

In 2015, Kramer served a full course of insects at RAW:almond, a pop-up restaurant on the Red River that ran for seven winter seasons, up until this one. Those dinners sold out every year, attracted world-renowned chefs and came with a hefty price tag.

This February Kramer's team will be collaborating with each of the lesser-known chefs in Winnipeg to bring new menus to the dining hall every night.

For example, he wanted to give Thomas Stuart from Thermëa spa's restaurant a chance to shine because Stuart's cooking is often limited to the spa's clients, Kramer said.

"It's all locals ... and all chefs who typically don't get a huge platform or chance to show off their food because they're either in an unconventional restaurant settling, like Tom, or, you know, somebody who's a sous chef," he said.

Ben Kramer's ten nights of dinner parties will each feature a fresh menu created in collaboration with a different Winnipeg chef. (Submitted by Ben Kramer)

"We wanted to push them out of their comfort zones and get them to try some new stuff, experiment a bit, have fun, get out of the day-to-day grind of their restaurant and do something unique."

As a former restaurant chef, Kramer said it's really easy to get stuck in those daily routines.

"It's really easy to fall back on the things we know that are going to work and be comfortable and safe. You can't grow without pushing yourself out of that zone."

Since he's been doing catering and events on his own, he finds that still happens to him. The Push Project became his way to challenge not only himself, but a community of local chefs.

A $5 cut from every ticket sold will be donated to the Manitoba Farmers' Market Coupon Program, a community initiative that provides people with access to coupons to purchase food directly from participating farmers' markets.

Kramer said those local producers supply much of the ingredients he uses in his cooking. He hopes the funds raised will help get the coupon program by Direct Food Manitoba — a member-owned cooperative of farmers and farmers' markets — off the ground for the upcoming market season.

Dinner tickets will cost $165.20 in total, which includes $22.50 in gratuity and $17.70 in tax.

Wine and beer will be available for purchase at dinner, according to Push Project's website.