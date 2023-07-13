Child sex offender to live in Winnipeg after at least 3rd release from prison in 8 months

A man convicted of child sexual interference and other offences plans to live in Winnipeg after his latest release from prison.

Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, 32, was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Wednesday and plans to live in Winnipeg, a news release from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said Thursday.

The information is provided as a public service and vigilante activity will not be tolerated, the news release from the joint RCMP-Winnipeg Police Service unit said.

The unit has put out public notices of Mercredi's releases at least three times since November 2022, including once in January of this year, associated with unspecified recognizance order breaches.

Mercredi was previously convicted of sexual assault, sexual interference, assault and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace. He was sentenced to 3½ years, on top of just over two years in custody before trial.

His latest release comes after serving additional time for one of his breaches of conditions placed on him.

Mercredi has a history of violent and sexual offences. Police said he has participated in some treatment programming but is still considered a "high risk to reoffend in a sexual manner."

Children, especially girls, are particularly at risk, the news release says.

Some of his offences have involved him "threatening victims or plying them with drugs or other inducements," police said.

He previously breached a lifetime order prohibiting him from being in contact with anyone under 16, unless he's received written permission from a probation officer, police said.

His other lifetime prohibition orders include never attending public parks or swimming areas where minors are present, never going to a daycare, school, playground or community centre, and never working or volunteering in a position of authority over people 16 and under.

Some of his non-permanent recognizance orders, which expire in late 2024, include a curfew, notifying his probation officer where he lives, taking counselling and treatment as directed, and not possessing or using alcohol or illegal drugs.

Anyone with information about Mercredi who wishes to speak to police can contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056.

