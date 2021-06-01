Seeding and fashion shoots: Farming sisters combine passions during hectic season

This article for CBC Manitoba's Creator Network is the experience of Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp, who farm near Rivers, Man., and also curate a popular farming and fashion Instagram page.

People often tell us we do not look like farmers.

Our parents always told us not to judge a book by its cover. Anyone is capable of whatever they set their mind to if they have enough determination, drive and grit.

We are fourth-generation grain farmers. My sister Stefanie and I (Cassandra) farm soybeans, canola, malt barley and wheat with our parents on our farm near Rivers, Man.

On the side we are the airplane pit crew for our dad's commercial spraying operation. We also show horses and own an acreage. And in 2018, we started @thetulepps, our Instagram page that combines our passion for farming with fashion.

In Canada, there are two female farmers for every five male farmers (according to 2016 figures from Statistics Canada). We started our Instagram page to empower other women working in male-dominated fields, break stereotypes about women in farming, and share positive stories about agriculture.

We are inspired by powerful women and it is our hope that little girls see us on our platform and feel inspired to follow their dreams. Looks have nothing to do with what you're capable of accomplishing.

Farming is hard work. And we work hard. Every year, we plan the crops and prep the fields. When machines break down, we fix them. And every spring, we spend long days seeding and then fertilizing the fields.

When you are a farmer, no day is ever exactly the same. All farmers have one thing in common: we all work incredibly long hours to feed the world.

As we head into another year of farming, here's a look inside a day in-our-lives during seeding season.

5:30 a.m.: Good coffee is key

'We sit on the couch for 10 minutes to enjoy a cup of coffee and sneak some cuddles with the dogs and cats before leaving,' writes Cassandra Lepp. (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

Seeding is a race against the clock, starting with our alarm clocks.

We stumble out of bed and make some coffee. While it is brewing, one of us will make bagged lunches for the crew, let the dogs out, and boil more water for tea. Staying hydrated throughout the day is important.

We sit on the couch for 10 minutes to enjoy a cup of coffee and sneak some cuddles with the dogs and cats before leaving.

This will be our only downtime until supper, and that is more than 12 hours away. From the end of April until mid-June, when seeding is done, we won't get a day off unless the weather is bad.

6 a.m.: Clothes, hair, skin

The Lepp sisters use pony ties to keep it tangle-free. 'We learned this trick from surfer girls,' writes Cassandra. (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

Clean laundry is a luxury during seeding season so we often just wear dirty clothes from the previous day.

We put pony ties down the length of our hair. We learned this trick from surfer girls. It is by far the best way to keep our locks tangle-free.

We moisturize and put on loads of sunscreen. Later, we may have time for a quick Instagram shoot so I will draw some eyebrows on and a couple flicks of mascara. Next, we throw on hats for sun protection and then we are ready to farm.

6:15 a.m.: Horse care

This photo was taken during a show in Arizona, says Cassandra. 'Pre-pandemic, we would be preparing for the next competition, training and riding five to six times a week before work.' (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

Before we leave home for work, we do horse chores.

Our first stop is the barn to care for our two show horses. We feed them and clean the barn. If the weather is nice, we will bring them outside to the pasture for the day.

Pre-pandemic, we would be preparing for the next competition, training and riding five to six times a week before work. Last year, all our shows were cancelled for the summer. This photo was taken during a show in Arizona.

6:45 a.m.: Hit the road

We live about 15 minutes from the farm. Many farmers live on their farmyards, but our family wanted separation from work and home.

Springland, our family's manufacturing company, is situated on our original yard. Stefanie and I own an acreage off the farm, as do our parents.

7 a.m.: Preparation and maintenance

'We try to do a lot of maintenance prior to the season to limit the breakdowns but there is no way to predict some of the problems we encounter,' says Cassandra. (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

At the field, we grease machines, check oil levels, fuel and load up on seed and fertilizer.

I run the drill (air seeder). It is essential that it keeps rolling so I give it a once over at the start of the day.

Stefanie runs the Phoenix, which is a light tillage machine we use to prep the seed bed. We prefer leaving field stubble over the winter to help prevent soil erosion and keep more moisture in the soil. We need to prep the soil before seeding.

Our dad, John, often runs the floater and harrow behind Stefanie because it is the quickest step and he can do it between his other jobs.

Our floater is used as a tractor. A harrow evens out the leftover chaff (finely chopped straw or leftover dried seed casings) from fall combining. This is the final step to prepare the seed bed.

8 a.m.: Calculating and calibrating

Each crop has its own recommended seeding rate, says Cassandra. 'We generally only calibrate once per variety but I constantly monitor the rates and adjust to ensure we don't over or under apply the seed or fertilizer.' (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

Seed, fertilizer and other spring inputs must be applied on the fields at the correct rates. That takes some calculation and then calibrating our equipment properly.

We follow the recommended rates from agronomists and seed growers for each crop we plant. Some years we do seed trials of our own as well.

Each crop variety has its own recommended seeding rate. Canola, for example, is seeded at extremely low volumes. On our farm this ranges from 3.5 to 5.5 pounds an acre depending on the variety.

Canola seed comes in 10-acre bags and it is expensive. If we don't calibrate correctly, we can lose a lot of money. I triple-check this every time.

We also seed barley and soybeans. They both go on the field in much higher volumes: 100 pounds per acre for barley, and 82 pounds per acre for our beans. These volumes can change year to year.

We also get our fertilizer recipes from the agronomists and then calibrate the liquid (fertilizer) wagon. For soybeans, we use our liquid wagon for inoculant, a product that adds good bacteria to the soil. This ultimately creates bigger plants and higher yields.

We generally only calibrate once per variety but I constantly monitor the rates and adjust to ensure we don't over or under apply the seed or fertilizer.

Keep on rolling

'With a full load, the Flexi-Coil [an air seeder] can cover 100 acres,' writes Cassandra. (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

Depending on what we are sowing, my day will look different for reloading. If we are seeding barley or soybeans, we can fill the Flexi-Coil air cart (an air seeder). With a full load, the Flexi-Coil can cover 100 acres.

The fertilizer wagon only has 1,600 gallons so I have to fill it more often. We are planning on building a larger fertilizer wagon this year. Fewer refills will speed up the process.

Seeding is always a time crunch so anything and everything we can do to keep the wheels turning is a priority. We try to keep pit stops and refills as quick and efficient as possible. We work in tandem to make sure the process is faster.

Dad will be in and out of the harrow making sure the Super B's are full of seed and fertilizer so I never have to wait. When they are empty, he will run back to the farm to reload.

While I manage the drill, Stefanie runs the 8650 John Deere tractor and Phoenix. On any given day, she may have had a bearing blow on the discs or some other mechanical problem. She will have to fix it and make sure she stays ahead of me. Dad will often bounce around making sure every rig is running properly.

Stefanie is also the front of the line when we start working a field. She will be the first to see nests or fox dens. If she spots dens or nests she will make headlands (borders) around them and mark them with flags so we don't disturb the moms and their babies.

On the sprayer

'Most of what you see coming out of spray booms is water,' says Cassandra. 'We try to limit our chemical use.' (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

The sprayer is huge and fast. It is 120-feet wide and does the job quickly.

For weed control we use 0.5 litres per acre of Roundup. Most of what you see coming out of spray booms is water.

We try to limit our chemical use. We are, however, conventional farmers and we have to use chemicals to help feed the world right now. Organically grown crops aren't sufficient on their own.

Breakdowns and fix-ups

'Mechanical breakdowns are inevitable and they mess with our schedule,' says Cassandra. 'The list is endless.' (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

If things are going smoothly, we eat lunch as we go. Some days, lunch is missed because it's just too hectic.

Mechanical breakdowns are inevitable and they mess with our schedule. The list is endless: hoses fall off, bearings blow, manifolds get plugged, tractors overheat, someone gets stuck, shovels break, and electronics fail.

We constantly monitor whatever machine we are running. We become so in tune with the machines we are running, that even the most subtle change can alert us to a problem.

We try to do a lot of maintenance prior to the season to limit the breakdowns but there is no way to predict some of the problems we encounter. Every day is a different challenge and every day we learn something new.

Emotional breakdowns and lift-ups

Piper, the Lepps' Boston terrier, 'loves watching the world from the cab of the tractor,' says Cassandra. (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

Aside from mechanical breakdowns, emotional breakdowns can happen too.

Farming is often a solo pursuit, even when you are working on a team of three or four. You are often alone working the field. When problems arise you have to solve them on your own, knowing that time is slipping away.

There are many variables out of our control. We may have to race a storm. We have to finish seeding before a certain date. Is the barley up yet? Is there hail in the forecast? Are the flea beetles already attacking the canola while we are still seeding the soybeans?

Some days are overwhelming. We talk about mental health often on @theTulepps because it's a common struggle farmers face. Many farmers don't talk about it. Anxiety and depression is a real issue for farmers.

Piper 'is essential to my mental health and she cheers up the whole crew,' says Cassandra. (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

On our farm, we have a special dog that makes tough days easier for us. Piper is my Boston terrier and she loves coming to the farm.

Every morning I ask her if she wants to go to work and she runs to the door to make sure she isn't left behind. She loves watching the world from the cab of the tractor.

On stressful days Piper makes us smile. She is essential to my mental health and she cheers up the whole crew.

6:30 p.m.: Feeding our bellies and our souls

'Supper lasts about 20 to 30 minutes. We sit together on the field and enjoy each other's company.' (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

There is no 5 p.m. quitting time at the farm. At that time, I'm still seeding, Stefanie is spraying, and dad is making sure everything is running. If we skipped lunch, that means we have not had a minute off since our 5:30 a.m. coffee.

Our mom brings us supper every night at about 6:30 p.m. It is a four-hour process for her. She has to cook, load up, drive to the field, get us all in the same place to eat, then she goes home to clean up.

She has done this her entire marriage. She was a nurse, a teacher and now she has a wedding decorating business. She has always had her own career while still taking care of us at the farm.

She also runs for parts whenever we need them and is usually the runner when we need anything. She also takes care of our horses and dogs at home when we can't do evening chores. Farm spouses are the glue that hold the farm together. They work hard to keep everything moving.

Supper lasts about 20 to 30 minutes. We sit together on the field and enjoy each other's company. It might be the first time that day that any of us has seen anyone else. We catch up, talk about the day, plan for tomorrow and share some laughs.

Our supper break is essential. We recharge our batteries. There are still more than five hours of work ahead of us before the day is over.

11 p.m.: Calling it quits

'Spring is a time for new beginnings and hope,' says Cassandra. 'Seeding inspires optimism for a new year and a new crop.' (Cassandra and Stefanie Lepp)

As the day winds down, we hope for no mechanical breakdowns. Breakdowns always feel worse at the end of the day because it often means they will spill over into the next day.

Every day is different but 11 p.m. is typically quitting time during seeding season. If there is rain in the forecast, we might work later into the night.

When we get home from work, we head down to the barn to make sure the horses are tucked in safely for the night.

My mom or my husband, Casey, have finished evening chores hours ago. We stumble into our house and fall into bed. If it has been a day with breakdowns and we are filthy, a shower finishes the day. If we are just dusty, we pass on the shower and hit the bed. Sleep is more important than getting clean.

It's midnight. There are just 5.5 hours until we start a new day.

Seeding is exhausting and hectic, wild and crazy. Breakdowns are inevitable and mother nature is unforgiving. The hours are gruelling. A normal work week is 110-plus hours with no days off for a month.

And then it's all over and we miss it. Spring is a time for new beginnings and hope. Seeding inspires optimism for a new year and a new crop. We always try to stay present during this time and remember how lucky we are to be a part of feeding the world.

It is a rewarding career and a beautiful life.

