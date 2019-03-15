Listen to Leonard Summer's Manitoba version of Johnny Cash classic

Skip to Main Content
To celebrate places close to home, CBC Manitoba asked singer-songwriter Leonard Sumner to rewrite a country classic.

Leonard Sumner wrote a Manitoba-version of the country classic "I've been everywhere." (Submitted by Leonard Sumner)

Hopping on a plane and taking a trip to another province or another country just for fun used to be something many of us took for granted.

Fifteen months into a pandemic, with travel a distant memory, it seemed like a good time to celebrate great locales close to home.

So, CBC Manitoba's morning show Information Radio asked listeners to name places in Manitoba they'd visited.

They delivered, and singer-songwriter Leonard Sumner used those submissions to rewrite a Johnny Cash country classic I've been everywhere.

Singer-songwriter Leonard Sumner was asked to write a Manitoba-version of a country classic, and he delivered. 2:58
