Listen to Leonard Summer's Manitoba version of Johnny Cash classic

Hopping on a plane and taking a trip to another province or another country just for fun used to be something many of us took for granted.

Fifteen months into a pandemic, with travel a distant memory, it seemed like a good time to celebrate great locales close to home.

So, CBC Manitoba's morning show Information Radio asked listeners to name places in Manitoba they'd visited.

They delivered, and singer-songwriter Leonard Sumner used those submissions to rewrite a Johnny Cash country classic I've been everywhere.

You can watch the video below.