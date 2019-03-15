Listen to Leonard Summer's Manitoba version of Johnny Cash classic
CBC Manitoba asked Summer to write and record song based on Manitoba places listeners had visited
Hopping on a plane and taking a trip to another province or another country just for fun used to be something many of us took for granted.
Fifteen months into a pandemic, with travel a distant memory, it seemed like a good time to celebrate great locales close to home.
So, CBC Manitoba's morning show Information Radio asked listeners to name places in Manitoba they'd visited.
They delivered, and singer-songwriter Leonard Sumner used those submissions to rewrite a Johnny Cash country classic I've been everywhere.
