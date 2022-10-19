Winnipeg family doctor loses licence after prescribing excess medication, risking patient safety

A Winnipeg doctor has lost his licence to practise medicine after "widespread deficiencies" in his care, including prescribing medications that worsened a patient's condition and saying patients were fit and healthy before surgery when they had significant risk factors.

Dr. Leonard Elia Lockman pleaded guilty to professional misconduct that occurred from 2011-20, when he was the medical director and owner of the St. Vital Family Medical and Walk-In Clinic.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba (CPSM) found he was "unfit to practice medicine" in a decision dated Sept. 29.

The finding was based on "significant and consistent failures of Dr. Lockman to practice medicine competently in a way that is consistent with the CPSM standards and ethics and with reasonable expectations of the public," an inquiry panel said.

Among other deficiencies, the college found Lockman billed for services that were not performed, had patient records that were inaccurate, unclear and/or inappropriate and gave other doctors inaccurate and potentially harmful information about patients.

Lockman also inappropriately prescribed medication without enough regard for interactions with other drugs, the inquiry panel said.

In one serious case, Lockman was treating a 71-year-old patient who had been prescribed a number of muscle relaxants for a hip injury.

At one point, the woman was admitted to Health Sciences Centre after a series of falls, and the attending physician wrote to Lockman after treating her.

"I have significant concerns regarding [the patient's] list of medications and the massive amounts of psychotropic drugs she was on at her age. This borders on malpractice," the doctor said in a letter to Lockman included in the college's decision.

The attending physician said the patient had been weaned off many of the drugs and "her mobility and cognition improved drastically."

In at least three other cases, Lockman wrote that his patients were fit and healthy on reports before surgeries when in fact he had documented significant risk factors for anesthesia, including high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy and sleep apnea.

"For the protection of the public, cancelling Dr. Lockman's registration with CPSM is the only way to prevent repeated acts of misconduct," the college said in its decision.

"By failing to treat, manage or follow up on medical conditions adequately, he failed to practise medicine competently. He caused some of his patients harm by making unsupported diagnoses and inaccurate, unclear, and inappropriate patient records that could be damaging to them for years to come."

He also refused to see a patient who arrived at his clinic in respiratory distress after collapsing outside a nearby retail store, the panel said. A colleague at the clinic asked for Lockman's assistance, but he refused to help, so the second doctor cared for Lockman's patient until paramedics arrived to take the patient to hospital.

False insurance claims

Lockman also pleaded guilty to billing Manitoba Health for at least three clinical visits that didn't occur.

"The evidence produced … to which Dr. Lockman has admitted, goes beyond administrative errors," the college's decision says, with numerous examples of improper use of billing codes.

"The seriousness, frequency, and patterns of his practice and his admission of guilt for each count are detrimental and insulting to honest physicians and to the public's trust in the medical profession," the decision says.

In 2015, Lockman was censured by the college because he sent 10 patients to the St. Boniface ER without properly assessing how sick they were, thereby "shifting his professional responsibility for the care of patients to the emergency department," the registrar said at the time.

CBC News has reached out to Lockman's lawyers for comment, but didn't immediately receive a response.

Lockman has not practised medicine since May.

In addition to cancelling his licence and giving him a reprimand, the college ordered Lockman to pay $40,000 in costs.