Cancer claims Winnipeg Indigenous artist who struggled with homelessness, addiction

Leonard Bighetty's death on Sunday afternoon at the Grace Hospice is not the end to his extraordinary work as an Indigenous artist. His masterpieces are spawning new life in the hearts of students at Bertrun E. Glavin Elementary and Valley Gardens Middle School in the River East Transcona School Division.

The Grades 4 and 5 students at Bertrun E, Glavin began studying Bighetty's art work in January.

According to teacher Julia Penner, they became incredibly connected with his work, as well as his story of courage and resilience. They were inspired by the creations of the local Indigenous artist who struggled with homelessness and addiction, but never lost hope.

The more the students studied Bighetty's art, Penner says, the more they felt as if they knew him personally.

"We had many deep and meaningful discussions around the themes in his work, and the meaning behind the pieces. In our research into his life, we were able to address important issues such as homelessness, and the courage and resilience to continue to offer one's gift — in Leonard's case, his art," Penner said.

Feeling it was important to give back in some way, students at the two schools created their own art work inspired by Bighetty's style and technique: Paintings, multi-media collages and hand-made clay bowls all painted with images from the seven sacred teachings: truth, honesty, courage, respect, wisdom, humility and love.

The students sold their works at an art sale where the two schools raised $1,000 for Morberg House, a refuge for homeless men where Bighetty lived for a time before being diagnosed with colon cancer. He painted a spectacular mural that adorns a wall there.

Winnipeg artist Leonard Bighetty in 2018 with Morberg House executive director Marion Willis in his palliative care room at Grace Hospice. His art covers the walls of his room. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Bighetty spent the last 16 months of his life confined to a hospital room at Grace Hospice, but that didn't dampen his spirit and creativity. His works adorn the walls of the hospice — an explosion of life and colour.

It was through his art that Bighetty came alive.

Light and liberation came with exploring his fears and inner darkness. Growing up poor and battling addiction, he sold pieces of his art, drawn with pencil and crayons, for $20 on the street to buy food.

It was at the 2014 funeral for Faron Hall — the homeless man who was often referred to as "Winnipeg's homeless hero" for rescuing a teen from the Red River in 2009 — where Bighetty connected with Morberg House director Marion Willis.

The shelter became not only his home, but for the first time in his life, he had space for his own art studio.

Willis continued to visit Bighetty in hospice, most recently last Wednesday when she arrived with letters of hope from the students at the two schools urging him not to give up.

News of his passing has evoked mixed feelings.

"Today we are all incredibly saddened by Leonard's passing," Penner said. "However, we will continue to be inspired by his incredible talent and his great courage. He has been such a positive influence on our classroom and school community."

"He was real to them," said Brian Locken, principal of Valley Gardens Middle School.

A mural painted by Winnipeg artist, Leonard Bighetty, at Winnipeg's Morberg House, a shelter for the homeless. Bighetty lived at Morberg House after spending years on the street. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"They are still talking about him. They felt they came to know him personally through his art even though they never met him face to face. They came to know and respect who he was in such a short amount of time."

Willis says Bighetty was prepared to die, and called his passing a "relief, really."

"The last month of his life he was really so at peace with dying, and I think he really wanted to go. He just wanted to let go. He didn't want his mom to go through any more of watching his body deteriorate," Willis said.

The head of Morberg House says Bighetty's art will ensure he is never forgotten.

"There is an afterlife," Willis said. "And he has just left his diseased body and his spirit now lives on with God. This is also what Leonard believed — that his life would continue. And I have to say he continues to live on through his art."

Students from two schools in the River East Transcona School Division created works of art after studying Bighetty's style. They sold them at an art sale that raised $1,000 for Morberg House, a refuge for homeless men where Bighetty lived before being diagnosed with colon cancer. (Submitted by Julia Penner)

Bighetty never married, had a wife or children. He never owned a house. He told Willis he never had anything to leave behind, other than his art.

Willis was dumbfounded by his humillity.

"And my words to him were, you know, you are richer than most people I will ever know," Willis recalled. "And your richness is in your spirit and you go so deeply into your spirit and it is those images that pour out onto the canvas. They are amazing and healing. It is in your art that you leave us a legacy."

Bighetty left final instructions of what he wanted done with his art: What he painted at Morberg will stay with Willis. The rest will be given to his family.

The money raised by the students will help complete basement renovations at the men's shelter, and turn the third floor into an art studio in Bighetty's memory. While Willis continues to hold the artist's work in reverence, she says it is his sense of humour she will miss most.

"He was a real jokester," she said. "He could make anybody laugh. I am going to miss that: the long chats into the evening, just telling stories. I knew him since he was eight years old."

Willis regrets she wasn't with Bighetty in his final moments. But peace comes in knowing his thoughts about the end of life.

"I am not afraid to die. I am willing to accept whatever happens to me. I am willing to carry on and I truly believe life carries on," Bighetty said in an interview with CBC in 2018.

A memorial service is being planned with a viewing at the aboriginal chapel on Selkirk Avenue.