Hundreds of parents, young people line up to get walk-in shots at Leila supersite

People started lining up outside the Leila Avenue vaccination supersite in Winnipeg Tuesday night in order to grab a walk-in spot for a shot for people age 12 to 17 on Wednesday.

By early Wednesday morning, hundreds of parents and teens stood in line to get one of 330 tickets for a shot.

From Wednesday to Sunday, around 330 doses will be available each day for those age 12 to 17 at the Leila supersite. People in line will receive a colour-coded ticket for a time-slot later in the day when they can get their vaccine.

Last week, the provincial government announced it would be making few appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — the only vaccine approved for those under 18 — after learning Manitoba would receive less than half of the doses expected in the first week of July.

All supersites are now booking Pfizer appointments for the end of July. A limited number of walk-in appointments are available at all supersites, except the RBC Convention Centre. The number of walk-ins may vary by day and by site, but are approximately 10 per cent of all doses available.