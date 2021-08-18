Leila Avenue COVID-19 vaccine supersite to shut down Aug. 30

The Leila Avenue COVID-19 vaccine supersite will shut down at the end of this month as demand for vaccines has slowed.

The last appointments at the supersite — which opened in May in the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North facility — will be on Aug. 30.

It was the second vaccine supersite to open in Winnipeg. The RBC Convention Centre supersite will continue operating.

Johanu Botha, operations lead on the province's vaccine task force, said last month that the province would begin shifting its vaccine rollout away from large supersites to more targeted efforts like mobile immunization teams and pop-up clinics.

As of Wednesday, 81 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.6 per cent had two.