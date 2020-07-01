Winnipeg family teams up with Trudeau for new Lego video on Canada Day

A Winnipeg dad and his two sons who made a viral video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau using Lego this spring have released a new creation just in time for Canada Day.

Tyler Walsh says this Lego Justin Trudeau video is a positive message about Canadians coming together during a difficult time.

It shows a Lego version of Trudeau talking to Canadians about how they celebrate even though Canada Day may look very different this year because of COVID-19.

Walsh tweeted the video out Wednesday morning.

Canadian kids: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided us with this very special Canada Day 2020 message so we could turn it into an awesome LEGO stop-motion animation just for you.

"Now that it's Canada Day, to have something like this to put out there is really meaningful," he said.

"I think it's a positive message and it's an opportunity to sort of think about this tough time that we went through."

In the video, Trudeau talks about ways Canadians can celebrate Canada Day even without the usual parades and large parties, such as watching a virtual concert. (Submitted by Tyler Walsh)

Walsh, who works at Economic Development Winnipeg, recreated Trudeau's message to young people about how they can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in April.

After that video, Walsh says he connected with staff at the Canadian embassy in Italy about sharing it. He says that they suggested doing another video for Canada Day.

A still from the video shows a Lego version of a high school grad parade. (Submitted by Tyler Walsh)

He connected with staff in the prime minister's office, who were happy to collaborate on a script and get Trudeau to record a new message, Walsh said.

The project ended up coming together earlier this week, and Walsh said he couldn't have done it without the help of his two sons, Jack and Noah, who helped him build sets and find red and white Lego pieces.