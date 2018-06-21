Deal to end 'emergency session' at Manitoba legislature reached

Wrangling between the government and opposition over when to call it quits for the summer has resulted in a deal that would see details of the budget legislation made public in August.

The spring session of the Legislature was supposed to finish on June 4, but a previous deal worked out between the government and opposition house leaders fell apart after the NDP insisted on the budget legislation being tabled.

MLA's have been sniping at each other through an "emergency session" ever since.

The new deal would see the government introduce the budget bill (commonly called BITSA) on Monday next week but the Minister of Finance would delay distribution of its contents until August 15th. The budget bill will include details of taxes levied on marijuana when it becomes legal in October.

Progressive Conservative House Leader Cliff Cullen says the move is within the rules, allows the session to end and gives the government a chance to finish off what he called a "complicated document."

"We wanted to make sure we had enough time to make sure the Bill was complete. Obviously we have to go through the entire process — the legal process, the translation process as well," Cullen said.

Pot uncertainty slows BITSA: government

Cullen had told reporters earlier in the month the budget legislation wasn't complete because of negotiations between the province and the federal government over details on taxes on cannabis.

In December the federal government signed a deal with the provinces, giving them 75 per cent of the marijuana tax revenue.

He confirmed today "the mechanisms" of levies on the sale of pot will be in the legislation but couldn't give specifics.

NDP House Leader Nahanni Fontaine released a statement confirming the end to the session next week and vowed to keep up the pressure when the budget bill was made public.

"Our Opposition is committed to holding the Pallister government and its cuts to account," said Fontaine.

"We will use the summer break to carefully review the budget bill and inform Manitobans about the Pallister Government's plans."