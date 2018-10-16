Coming Up
Live discussion to cover everything you wanted to know about legal pot
CBC Manitoba hosts a discussion on the legalization of cannabis. Here's everything you wanted to know about pot but were too afraid to ask.
Ask questions and share your own views as legalization looms
Join us for a live discussion on the legalization of cannabis in Manitoba and Canada.
Moderating our way into the discussion are CBC Radio One hosts Marcy Markusa and Ismaila Alfa. You'll also hear from a diverse panel and have many opportunities to ask questions and share your own views.
You can send your questions to talkback@cbc.ca or through our Facebook and Twitter pages.
