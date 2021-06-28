At 41, this Winnipegger proves it's never too late to learn to ride a bike

For years, Abiola Abdulrahman has been sitting on the sidelines, watching her kids ride their bikes while she never learned to ride one.

"I grew up in Nigeria and this is not something that we do as kids, like riding a bicycle was luxury. So you have to be from a very rich family to have a bicycle," she said.

"Well, I wasn't from that kind of family. So we will do other activities, but not bike riding."

Recently, the 41-year-old mother decided it was time to learn so she could keep up with her two kids. With the help of some lessons, Abdulrahman is happily riding alongside them now.

"You know, you just move and you just feel like this thing I thought was impossible is something I'm doing with so much joy. And then I can see in my kids faces, like, they love it," she said.

Now the family is going on adventures together all the time, she said.

CBC News caught up with Abdulrahman on a bike ride last week.

In the video below, Abdulrahman tells us how learning to ride a bike has changed her life, and what inspired her to learn

WATCH | Never too late to learn how to ride a bike: